BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF comprises about 11.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $47,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

NYSEARCA:BKAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,573. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

