BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,258,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.