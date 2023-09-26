BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. BTIG Research increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,574,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,622,379 in the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 875,468 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

