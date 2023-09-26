Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Alterity Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alterity Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.0% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $819.80. 205,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $772.39.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

