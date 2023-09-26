Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $819.80. The company had a trading volume of 205,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,902. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $868.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.39.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.