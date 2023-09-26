Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $8.25

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,666 shares of company stock worth $97,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 979,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 498,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ardelyx by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 104,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.