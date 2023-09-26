Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price at $124.80

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

