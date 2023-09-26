Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure

About Brookfield Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

