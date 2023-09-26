Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
