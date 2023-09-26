Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 463.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

