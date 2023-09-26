Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $31.37 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 463.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

