Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,830 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,217 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 563.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,748 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

