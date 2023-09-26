Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.12.

Accenture Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.19. The company had a trading volume of 773,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.57 and its 200 day moving average is $298.51. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.