Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.46. 883,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,150. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.78 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

