Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 401 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $212.25. The company had a trading volume of 311,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,157. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.69.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

