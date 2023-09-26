Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $144.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,805. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.