Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 10,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 28,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Starbucks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,179. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

