Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 194,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,275 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 198.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.50. 1,032,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,637. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.