Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

