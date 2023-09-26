Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,290. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

