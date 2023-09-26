Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,509,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,304,930. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

