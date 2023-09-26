Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 5,303,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,901,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

