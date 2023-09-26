Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.46. The company had a trading volume of 793,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.46.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

