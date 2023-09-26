BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
BRP has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BRP has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BRP to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.
BRP Price Performance
Shares of DOOO stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $92.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 36.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 604,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 162,213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 69.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 127,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRP by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRP by 37.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
