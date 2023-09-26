Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($1.38). The firm had revenue of C$56.48 million during the quarter.

