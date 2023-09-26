Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,424,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.83. 234,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,371. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

