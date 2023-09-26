Burt Wealth Advisors Has $19.24 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises about 5.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 3.23% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 370.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. 68,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

