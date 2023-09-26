Burt Wealth Advisors Has $222,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 11,114,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,025,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -473.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,620,619 shares of company stock worth $49,321,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.