Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 304,731 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after buying an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.10. 779,472 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

