Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

