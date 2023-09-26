Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.20

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.20 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.82), with a volume of 941380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.80 ($1.16).

Cambridge Cognition Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.19. The company has a market cap of £23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,337.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.