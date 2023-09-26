Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.06% of Camtek worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 229,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,719. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

