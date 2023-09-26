Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CP opened at C$103.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$90.84 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.7743071 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total transaction of C$1,556,427.27. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total value of C$1,556,427.27. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total transaction of C$279,893.13. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.