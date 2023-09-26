Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 8,440 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.22% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,174. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $63.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

