Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 9,922 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.