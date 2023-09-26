Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.