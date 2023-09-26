Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,174 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Boeing by 1,050.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after buying an additional 1,584,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.77. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

