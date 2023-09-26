Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 148,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 294,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $213.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

