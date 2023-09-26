Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $18.38 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on D. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

