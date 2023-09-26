Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $35.62 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

