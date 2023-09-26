Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of D opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $77.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

