Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 619 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 82,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,613,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $269.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.