Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 4,086 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

