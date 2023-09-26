Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 9,131 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $830.99 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $342.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $868.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $772.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

