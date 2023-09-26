Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $102,369,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $224.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.