Capital Power Co. (CPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$40.36 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$39.16 and a 52-week high of C$50.59. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$823.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.4250842 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPX

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.