Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 16th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.07 million.
