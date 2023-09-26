Capreit (TSE:CAR) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.07 million.

