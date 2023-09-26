CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of CCLDO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.