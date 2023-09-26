CareCloud, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
