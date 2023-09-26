CareCloud, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
CareCloud Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
About CareCloud
